Popular star takes shot at AEW amid absence; hasn't wrestled on TV in 3 months

Several prominent AEW stars are currently missing from television, but most have been quiet about their absence. However, Deonna Purrazzo has expressed some frustration with her current booking.

The Virtuosa signed with Tony Khan's company early last year, and while she has been featured in some major matches and storylines, her appearances have been sporadic over the last six months. In fact, she hasn't wrestled on AEW television since February.

Although she recently returned to ROH, All Elite Wrestling's women's division is seemingly rolling on without her. Today, a fan asked the former TNA star on X/Twitter whether she would appear on this week's Dynamite. Deonna Purrazzo gave a sarcastic answer, revealing her frustration with the company:

"During picture in picture, probably," she wrote.

AEW's Deonna Purrazzo wants to wrestle more

Although she has been absent from television, Deonna Purrazzo has continued competing in the squared circle. The 30-year-old has wrestled in ROH, RevPro, CMLL, and several independent promotions over the last few months.

However, The Virtuosa wants more. She recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that, while she's sore, she's feeling like herself again. She also claimed that, now that she's competing more often, she wants to take her career to the next level:

"To know me is to know I am my biggest critic. I felt like I was missing a step & something needed to change. This month I wrestled more than I have in a long time. I am still tired & sore but I’m feeling like The #Virtuosa again… Now, I’m ready for more!" she wrote.

Purrazzo is part of a stacked women's division in AEW. "Timeless" Toni Storm remains the Women's World Champion while Mercedes Mone—who has a title shot against Storm at All In: Texas—maintains her stranglehold on the TBS Title. Whether The Virtuosa will be able to climb her way into title contention this year remains to be seen.

