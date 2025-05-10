Congratulations to AEW star Deonna Purrazzo!

Deonna Purrazzo made history earlier tonight, a distinction that no one will be able to take away from her. She competed in a first-time-ever match format in wrestling history and was victorious.

Ring of Honor has created several interesting match types and unique rules for their matches, one example being a 20-count for being on the outside. Earlier tonight, they debuted the first-ever women's pure match. Pure matches are not new to the promotion, seeing as the men's division has been holding them for a few years now.

Tonight, Deonna Purrazzo took on Ashley Vox in a singles bout. In a pure match, no closed-fist hits to the face are allowed, and only up to three rope breaks are allowed. Vox ended up exhausting all three of hers during the match. This gave The Virtuosa all the leverage when she locked in her Venus De Milo submission hold, as she forced her opponent to submit.

Purrazzo is also part of the tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Pure Women's Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo is ready for more opportunities

The former NXT Superstar has not been active on AEW TV as of late. Her last match was in late February when she lost to Harley Cameron on an episode of Dynamite. She has not been seen on television since then.

Deonna Purrazzo has seemingly focused more on competing on the independent circuit and in ROH. Last month, she took to X/Twitter to talk about how she has been pushing herself to the limit. She competed in a lot of matches in March, for the first time in a while, but she was looking forward to more.

"To know me is to know I am my biggest critic. I felt like I was missing a step & something needed to change. This month, I wrestled more than I have in a long time. I am still tired & sore but I’m feeling like The #Virtuosa again... Now, I’m ready for more!" she wrote.

Her participation in the ROH Pure Women's Championship tournament could be the start of this, as she could become an important piece in the company's women's division if she becomes the champion. This could be her ticket to building up herself for another major AEW run in the future.

