"I'm going home" - Former WWE star deeply upset after huge AEW setback

A former WWE star was livid after suffering another loss on AEW Dynamite this week. The talent had an argument with their partner after the show went off air.

Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut in 2024. She has yet to make an impact in the company and has lost some major singles matches lately. On Dynamite, Purrazzo squared off against Harley Cameron. Despite delivering a stellar performance, she lost to Cameron.

After the show went off the air, Deonna Purrazzo was seen leaving the arena. The former WWE star seemed upset and told the interviewer to get out of her face. Meanwhile, Purrazzo's Vendetta stablemate, Taya Valkyrie, showed up and asked her where she was going. The Virtuosa responded by saying she was going home.

"Excuse me, Where do you think you're going? Seriously, you're not gonna come and find me and talk to me after what just happened," asked Taya Valkyrie. "Where do you think I am going? Yeah, where do you think I am going? I am going home, ok? I'm going home," Purrazzo replied.

The former WWE star recently expressed frustration with her AEW booking

Deonna Purrazzo recently said she wanted a more prominent role on AEW TV. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE star highlighted how she was a 13-year veteran and was waiting for her time to shine.

"I am a workhorse. I just started my 13th year of professional wrestling. I have never stopped wrestling. I have never stopped loving this. Again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself. I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows. We've talked about our stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just gonna be a waiting game."

Only time will tell what Tony Khan and Co. have in store for Deonna Purrazzo in AEW after a string of losses.

