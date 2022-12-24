"He's gonna attack Tony Khan once he returns" - Wrestling fans urge AEW to bring back former WWE Superstar on television next year 

AEW President Tony Khan might be in for a world of hurt in 2023. He will be welcoming back one of the most unpredictable members of his roster who will be returning to the company in the new year.

The man in question is Lance Archer, who has primarily performed for New Japan Pro Wrestling in the second half of 2022. The first half of 2022 saw the "Murderhawk Monster" fight for the AEW World Championship, which he lost against Hangman Page.

Twitter account @DrainBamager is one of the people who feel as if Archer should be back amongst the top players in AEW. This began a debate over whether or not he should get a big push in 2022.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Lance Archer needs to get a sustainable push in AEW in 2023.

The man has more than earned it.



The man has more than earned it. Lance Archer needs to get a sustainable push in AEW in 2023.The man has more than earned it.

This evolved into people fighting for both sides of the argument. Some claimed that he could go after the All-Atlantic Championship and others believe he is not worthy of a push. There are also fans that think he's going to beat up Tony Khan upon his return to America.

Lelouch @AndrewGranda3 @DrainBamager With the end of Suzuki Gun soon. He should get at least a little push for 2023

KabirGunner10 @Gunner10Kb @DrainBamager I think he should just stay in Japan and it's not his fault at all they were booking him great a few years ago and Japan just lost Jonah to wwe. Unfortunately tony khan doesn't know what to do with archer and that's the problem

Andy W @thecheesyboy



Andy W @thecheesyboy

Monsters are boring if you see too much of them. He comes in, offers a believable threat to the champion, puts on a great TV title match, then goes away for a bit. @DrainBamager I think they make best use of him tbh.

Brian Fox @justaguy620 @DrainBamager I just don't see a place for him with everyone else they have currently. He'd be the guy who comes in to lose to someone on the come up.

killer wiener... run the hotdogs... @heyitsaaron @DrainBamager Lance and Brian Cage should tag and be the modern road warriors in AEW. Just strap them up and let them be the big bad guys.

Sports Heel @rod_horse @DrainBamager Nah let him take that tnt title and have him become a bigger monster and then you have the perfect set up for a big baby face to beat

Healthy Masculinity Guru @PerfectGameLex Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Lance Archer needs to get a sustainable push in AEW in 2023.



Healthy Masculinity Guru @PerfectGameLex

Obviously he has paid his dues, but I don't think he would benefit from any kind of push. The way he is used in AEW seems fine.

Will Lance Archer get a main event push upon his return to All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell!

In case you missed it, you can check out the Dynamite results here.

AEW's Lance Archer was recently involved in a historic tag team match

Just because the "Murderhawk Monster" has been in Japan for the past few months doesn't mean he hasn't been a part of multiple high-profile moments. The most emotional came on the final NJPW show of 2022 on December 23rd as the Suzuki-gun stable, led by Minoru Suzuki, wrestled their final match as a team.

Archer has been a member of the group since 2011 and has achieved a lot of success in companies like NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and NWA. Much of his success was alongside former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The AEW star hasn't been announced as part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 line-up in January 2023 due to the group splitting. But rest assured, the legacy of Suzuki-gun will live in the "Murderhawk Monster" for the rest of his career.

Did you enjoy Lance Archer's career in New Japan Pro Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

