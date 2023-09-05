"He's gonna sign him" - Konnan confident that Tony Khan will prevent top AEW star from returning to WWE

AEW supremo Tony Khan has had a rough few days. From making the unpopular decision to fire CM Punk to being booed heavily by the Chicago crowd before All Out, he has had to bear it all.

However, there is some potential good news on the horizon about one top AEW name, and that is none other than Andrade El Idolo. He has been on Collision but has not been featured heavily. Some rumors were spreading that he was in talks to return to WWE.

Former wrestler Konnan refuted those reports and said he is sure Tony Khan will sign the former WWE United States champion to a new contract.

Speaking on his show Keepin’ It 100, Konnan said:

“Well, I think he's been signed by Tony cause we saw him on TV a couple of weeks ago or he's gonna sign him. I guarantee you and he is probably gonna try to maybe reform La Facción Ingobernable. I think he likes Andrade, and even with the trouble that there was between him and Sammy [Guevara], he sees him as a talent, and he is not done with them to tell you the truth.” (0:58 - 1:23)

If that is the case, Tony Khan will undoubtedly have big plans for Andrade, especially after the departure of a big name in CM Punk.

Andrade posts a message for CM Punk after AEW firing

Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter and posted a very touching note for former AEW World Champion CM Punk after he was fired on Saturday afternoon.

Andrade thanked the Second City Saint and said he hoped to meet him in the ring again, as they never got to have a match.

"Thank you @CMPunk #AEWCollision. I hope and we meet again but face to face in the ring. We have a pending match! "👊🏼❌

Going by the tone of his post, it seems like the two men were good friends and will no doubt miss working alongside each other.

