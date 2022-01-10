"He's gonna surprise a lot of people" - Baron Black praises former NBA player following AEW switch

AEW, in its fast rise as a rival WWE has become a hotspot for high-profile wrestlers, with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson walking through company doors in 2021. But that doesn't mean that, like WWE, they are immune to dual-sports superstars desiring to make AEW their home.

AEW has recruited an Olympic medallist boxer in Anthony Ogogo, and seen NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal make his debut alongside the now TBS Champion and former college basketball star Jade Cargill.

In September 2021, it was announced that AEW had also signed Satnam Singh, the first-ever Indian player in the NBA when he was declared 52nd overall pick of the 2015 draft for the Dallas Mavericks.

AEW Dark regular, Baron Black, discussed the 7' 3" prospect during an interview with POST Wrestling, and gave glowing approval of his work rate and passion.

Black believes that with the drive instilled in him as a sportsman, Singh has the recipe for success in making the transition from one industry to the other.

"I’m at [the] Nightmare Factory regularly, on a very regular consistent basis so, I’ve interacted with him [Satnam Singh] a lot. I have been training partners with him a lot. He’s training there closely with the coaches so, he’s coming along very nicely. I think he’s gonna surprise a lot of people. He definitely has the ability and all the characteristics and all the tools needed to succeed as a professional wrestler and most importantly, he seems to have a passion and drive for wrestling which is a recipe for success with any athlete coming from any other sport because they already have that condition in them, they already have that passion for what they do so they already try to be the best at what they do and he has that and him being damn near 7’4, he’s gonna be a problem when it’s all said and done and it all comes together at the end so, I’m really looking forward to when he finally gets to debut because I think people will be pleasantly surprised at what he can do," (H/T to Fightful)

Does it seem likely Satnam Singh will be a success in AEW?

Change can be difficult for almost anyone, and changing sports as a professional athlete is an example of a difficult transition. The fundamentals of basketball and wrestling are completely different and anyone making the switch will need to treat the industry with its own respect as an entirely new experience.

Satnam Singh seems to adhere to this, if Black's words are any indication, he has all the tools to be a successful product of AEW's Nightmare Factory. Wrestling loves a titan, and the seven-foot-plus star may well fill the "Big Show" void in the years to come.

