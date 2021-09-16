"He's a good freaking dude"- AEW star Paul Wight says he was afraid of former WWE Champion

AEW star Paul Wight recently revealed that he was terrified of WWE's Drew McIntyre for a long time.

While speaking with Adam's Apple, Paul Wight talked about the wrestlers he thinks should have been successful in the wrestling business years ago.

The AEW broadcaster heaped praise on The Scottish Warrior, stating that the former WWE Champion has an impressive physique. Wight explained that both Cesaro and McIntyre should thrived long before they eventually found success. That being said, Wight is glad that the wrestling business is changing, which allowed these two stars to get their rightful time in the spotlight.

"I was afraid of Drew McIntyre for a long time," said Wight. "Drew has all the skills. He's got the looks, he's got the height, he's got the size, the athletic ability, the in-ring knowledge, and the mic skills. He's a good freaking dude. You know, Cesaro was always another one for a long time. I think now that the business is changing. Drew had some success, and so Cesaro had some success. These are guys that are dependable guys, and should have been successful a long time ago."

There's no doubt that Drew McIntyre has all the credentials in the world to be the top guy in any wrestling promotion.

But Cesaro has also come a long way in his effort to make a name for himself. Despite being technically sound in the ring, he was never considered a good promo guy, which is why the company halted his push on many occasions.

AEW's Paul Wight has worked with both men during his time in WWE. The former Big Show has put McIntyre and Cesaro over whenever they fought inside the ring. Wight even faced The Scottish Warrior for the coveted world title after the latter defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Meanwhile, the Swiss superstar eliminated Wight to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 30.

AEW's Paul Wight made his in-ring debut at All Out pay-per-view earlier this month

AEW star Paul Wight made an impressive in-ring debut a few weeks ago on the All Out pay-per-view. The legendary giant defeated QT Marshall in a squash match to prove that he can still compete at the highest level.

Paul Wight is now back on his commentary duties for AEW Dark: Elevation. It remains to be seen how the company will use him as a performer moving forward.

