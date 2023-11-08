"He's got that swag to him" - Paul Wight calls major AEW star the 'most modern-day Ric Flair'

An AEW star has always been compared to legends for his immaculate mic skills and wrestling ability. The star in question is MJF. Paul Wight has appreciated him in a recent interview.

Maxwell is one of the most talented wrestlers the roster has to offer. The Devil has also become the longest-reigning AEW World Champion after surpassing Kenny Omega's run.

Speaking on T95 The Rock Station, Paul Wight applauded the MJF, saying that he understands the position he is in and what works for him.

“When I look at MJF, because MJF is naturally c**ky, you know he’s a hard worker, he’s got that swag to him, he understands performing, he was a child star on Broadway, so he’s got some chops, got some talent, But he understands who he is, he understands what works." said Paul Wight.

The former WWE Superstar also revealed that fans cannot wait to see stars like MJF has to say.

"To me, there’s only one Ric Flair, but I look at MJF, he’s the most modern-day Ric Flair that I’ve seen. There’s heels that get heat and then there are guys like Ric Flair that you hate him, but then at the same time, you can’t wait to see what they say next … like Ric Flair, Roddy Piper,” said Wight. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

AEW Star Paul Wight recalls how he got The Waterboy's Captain Insano Character

Since Paul Wight debuted in the 90s, the latter has starred in various movies.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Paul Wight talked about unexpectedly landing the role of Captain Insano.

"I just went crazy. I honestly didn't even think I was going to get the part. I didn't even try to get it, which is so weird to think. And then when I showed up to do it, I read the script, did it in one take, and [they went], 'That's great! Thanks!' I went, 'I'm really good at this!'" Wight said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

On the November 1 episode of Dynamite, Paul Wight returned to the promotion, where it was announced that the latter would be involved in an eight-man tag team match that includes him, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi against The Don Callis Family on the November 15 installment of AEW Dynamite.

