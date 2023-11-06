Paul Wight reveals funny story about how he landed the role of The Waterboy's Captain Insano Character

AEW star Paul Wight, fka Big Show, is a veteran in the wrestling industry as he has been wrestling since the 90s. Before he started performing as The Big Show, Wight had another character going by the name of Captain Insano.

Now, in an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Wight revealed a funny story on how he landed the role of Captain Insano, and how he impressed the people that were overseeing the audition.

"I just went crazy. I honestly didn't even think I was going to get the part. I didn't even try to get it, which is so weird to think. And then when I showed up to do it, I read the script, did it in one take, and [they went], 'That's great! Thanks!' I went, 'I'm really good at this!'" Wight said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Wight was portrayed as the son of Andre the Giant initially, and later on as The Big Show. He went on to have a successful career in WCW before moving to WWE. He won a host of titles in WWE, and also had iconic matches with the likes of the Rock, The Undertaker etc.

Paul Wight revealed as Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega’s mystery partner

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega have been involved in a bitter feud with the Don Callis family. However, they were outnumbered for the 8 man tag team match that will take place in a few weeks time.

Expand Tweet

On Dynamite, after Callis appeared to mock Jericho and Omega for not having a partner, The Ocho took the microphone, and said that he does indeed have a partner. Then, Paul Wight’s music hit, much to the shock of Callis and his mates.

The big man then knocked out Kyle Fletcher, and had the Don Callis family backing off. Wight will now team up with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi to take on the Don Callis family.

Are you excited with Paul Wight’s in-ring return? Tell us in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here