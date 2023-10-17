"He's gotta go to WWE" - Disco Inferno slams top AEW star's booking

Disco Inferno did not hold back on expressing his dissatisfaction with the current booking of AEW star Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem made his return on the October 4 edition of Dynamite with a new attitude and a fresh look. He quickly dispatched Griff Garrison in his return match, and last week on Dynamite, he repeated the feat with former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne.

Since making his return, Wardlow is just squashing wrestlers. The Jacksonville-based promotion has not provided any hints about what is next for the former TNT Champion. He has the potential to be one of the top stars in AEW. However, his booking has been questionable so far.

On the latest edition of Keepin' It 100 with Konnan, Disco Inferno slammed Tony Khan for Wardlow's booking.

"Bro, this poor guy, I mean, he's gotta go to WWE. Wardlow comes in and does the exact same thing he's been doing every week, powerbombs a guy... like no call out, no angle, no nothing, just nothing. He just did the exact same gimmick he's literally done, how many times has he done this match on the show where he just comes in and powerbombs guys and beats them, 20, 25?" Disco Inferno said. [11:50 - 12:14]

Furthermore, he expressed that Wardlow should be the next guy to challenge AEW World Champion MJF.

"He should be one of the top contenders because he squashed the guy [MJF] last time they wrestled. He needs to squash somebody higher up on the card now. That's how you get the guy ready," Inferno added. [12:49 - 13:02]

It will be interesting to see if Wardlow decides to go to WWE under the leadership of Triple H.

Wardlow hinted at setting his sight on AEW World Champion MJF

During the first three years of Wardlow's AEW career, he was associated with Maxwell Jacob Friedman as a friend and bodyguard. The storyline was that MJF “paid” Mr. Mayhem to work for him until Wardlow eventually broke free and signed a contract.

However, when Wardlow made his return a few weeks ago on Dynamite, some fans spotted a potential hint about his next target. Mr. Mayhem had the initials "MJF" written on his wrist tape.

It looks like the former AEW TNT Champion has set his sights on the World Champion. The duo had faced each other at Double or Nothing 2022, where Wardlow squashed him in seven minutes while hitting ten Powerbombs.

