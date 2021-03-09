"He's a great performer" - Chris Jericho praises AEW star

Chris Jericho has heaped praise on fellow AEW star and Inner Circle member MJF.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the former AEW World Champion had nothing but kind words to share about his current tag team partner, explaining that he feels MJF is "just going to continue to get better."

"He's a great performer, especially for a guy who's only 24 years old. He's just going to continue to get better. It's been a lot of fun for us to exchange ideas, me coming from the standpoint of 30 years of experience and him coming from the standpoint of a 24-year-old kid and putting those two ideas together and creating all of this great storytelling. So it's been a blast so far."

"It's already been six months and look at all the twists and turns that we've had so far." - Digital Spy

Chris Jericho comments on AEW's storytelling

Never type that name again. https://t.co/GYCJlcxh2N — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 7, 2021

One thing that Chris Jericho is clearly passionate about is the kind of long-form storytelling AEW seems to focus on in its programming. He said:

"That's one thing I really enjoy about AEW, I take great pride in the fact that we tell long stories, we tell very involved stories and very detailed stories. It's been a great adventure so far, lots of twists and turns, and we're basically only just beginning, so there's a long way to go in this whole thing, which is great. That's something that I think all of us as company but especially myself take great pride in, the fact that we spend a lot of time putting together the intricacies and details of this ."

Jericho has worked in countless different storylines for various promotions over the years. Naturally, the Demo God has a mountain of experience under his belt with which he can compare his current run in AEW.

Jericho and the other Inner Circle members will meet on the upcoming 'War Council' that's set for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Will we see the Inner Circle implode once and for all?

Let us know what you think will happen in the comments below.