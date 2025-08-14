"He's the Greatest Ever" - Tony Khan Reveals Which Wrestler He Would Want to Sign in His Prime

Tony Khan has hired several major stars from around the world. But there is one wrestler he wishes he could sign in his prime.Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the biggest stars in WWE during the Attitude Era in the '90s. Few people in the entire industry could match his drawing capabilities and star power. As a result, he has established himself as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot inside the ring. Even Tony Khan is a big fan of The Rattlesnake.Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Tony was asked which wrestler from any era he would sign to AEW. He said that he would choose Stone Cold Steve Austin from the '90s because he's the &quot;greatest ever.&quot; But, he would also consider himself fortunate to work with any version of The Rattlesnake.“Steve Austin. If you could get Steve Austin in the '90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the '90s, he’s the greatest ever... If I had ever been fortunate enough to work with any iteration of Steve Austin, particularly in the '90s or early 2000s, I would count myself very fortunate.” [H/T WrestlePurists]Dutch Mantell claims that Tony Khan invited him to join AEWDutch Mantell worked for WWE for several years under the ring name Zeb Colter. During this time, he was the manager for Jack Swagger. His work as a heel was quite impressive. Hence, when Jack Swagger, now known as Jake Hager, joined AEW, Tony was interested in signing Dutch Mantell as well.Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Dutch Mantell recalled how Tony Khan asked him if he was interested in joining All Elite Wrestling.&quot;One day, I am sitting at home and my phone rings, and it was Tony Khan. And he says, 'Calling in, checking on you.' He says, 'You know, we got Swagger here, would you have any interest in coming and being with us for a while?' And of course, I said, 'Yeah, I have an interest,'&quot; Mantell said. [From 28:11 onwards]It would've been interesting to see if Jake Hager's AEW run would've been better under the management of Dutch Mantell.