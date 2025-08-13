WWE veteran claims Tony Khan personally invited him to join AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has signed many former WWE names to his company. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently claimed that he also received an invitation from Khan to join the Jacksonville-based organization.

Mantell was part of WWE, TNA, and other prominent companies during his extensive pro wrestling career spanning half a century. In the Stamford-based promotion, he was involved in a storyline with Jack Swagger (aka Jake Hager). As such, when Swagger joined AEW, Tony Khan was apparently interested in bringing in the former Zeb Colter as well.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, the former WWE manager talked about how Tony Khan called him to ask whether he was interested in working with Swagger in All Elite Wrestling.

"One day, I am sitting at home and my phone rings, and it was Tony Khan. And he says, calling in checking on you, he says, 'You know we got Swagger here, would you have any interest in coming and being with us for a while? And of course I have an interest,'" Mantell said. [From 28:11 onwards]

The WWE veteran believes AEW never had plans for Jake Hager

Dutch Mantell feels Tony Khan never considered pushing Jake Hager as a singles star in All Elite Wrestling. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran revealed that he had talks with the former world champion regarding what was next for him after his retirement. Mantell also spoke about Hager's booking in AEW.

“Not at all. I actually talked to him a few times when he was in AEW, and I asked him, 'When are they going to do something except just have you show up every now and then behind those other guys or whatever?' And he never had an answer for me, so apparently they didn't tell him either.”

With Jake Hager now retired, it seems unlikely that he will ever step back into the ring.

