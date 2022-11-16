"He's the hottest, most current item" - WWE Hall of Famer shares his prediction for Jon Moxley's world title match at AEW Full Gear 2022

Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship against MJF this Saturday at Full-Gear, and while fans are torn about the eventual winner, Ric Flair believes Friedman should walk away with the gold.

Ever since walking into the Casino Battle Royal and claiming the Casino Chip, fans have been wild with anticipation for MJF's AEW World Championship shot. Unfortunately, the CM Punk controversy largely set him back, but luckily for Friedman, Jon Moxley has seemingly picked up where Punk unceremoniously left off.

During the latest To Be The Man, Ric Flair had resounding praise for both Friedman and Jon Moxley but explained why MJF should pick up the win:

"Well he’s got a lot of momentum. Moxley’s doing a hell of a job too, I honestly don’t know – if they want to make [MJF] a big star, then he wins. That’s totally a promotional call, but you know how the deal goes. If you’re that big, and you’re getting that much attention, then you gotta go with MJF. He’s the hottest, most current item in wrestling." [From 05:07 onward]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has also clearly impressed Ric Flair, as the legend himself recently took to social media to respond to The Salt of the Earth's latest promo, where he name-dropped The Nature Boy.

Ric Flair isn't the only WWE veteran who believes that Jon Moxley should drop the belt to MJF

While Ric Flair mainly had praise for both stars, WWE veteran Jim Cornette continued to voice how unimpressed he is with Jon Moxley. Additionally, the veteran also believes Friedman will elevate AEW in ways Moxley can't.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran professed that MJF needs to win at AEW Full Gear:

"I think MJF needs to win this thing and make [AEW] a real, homegrown World Champion that everybody is into, that they want to hear talk and want to see and want to see involved with instead of the more of the same s**t with Moxley that we had for the last few years. He is never gonna change." [From 03:04 onward]

Despite Jim Cornette's gripes with Jon Moxley, the Purveyor of Violence is a force to be reckoned with. Many fans have called Moxley the heart and soul of AEW, but could The Salt of the Earth become its face?

