Ric Flair reacts to being mentioned during heated promo on AEW Dynamite

16-time world champion Ric Flair shared his two cents on his name being uttered during a fiery promo on AEW Dynamite.

Earlier tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) discussed his upcoming match for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at Full Gear. During the promo, he said that him becoming a world champion could potentially usher in a new era.

The Salt of the Earth then listed examples of legends who were game-changers in the wrestling business. Names like WWE legends Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena were mentioned as generational talents. Friedman claimed that he would be like them too.

Taking to Twitter, Flair acknowledged the mention, approving it. The Nature Boy took it as a compliment and gave his props to the 26-year-old from Long Island, New York.

"Thank You @The_MJF! I’ll Take That And Much RESPECT! #AEWDynamite," Flair tweeted.

Check out Flair's tweet here:

The promo was the first time MJF spoke since getting attacked by his retainer team, The Firm, a couple of weeks ago.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's reaction to MJF's promo earlier on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

