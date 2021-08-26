"He's killing it" - Top RAW Superstar heaps praise on AEW's Christian Cage

Former United States Champion Sheamus recently shared his thoughts on Christian Cage's return to in-ring action in AEW, saying that the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion is "killing it."

The WWE Legend's stint in AEW has impressed many of his former colleagues, with Sheamus being one of them. Speaking to Fightful, The Celtic Warrior stated that it's "unbelievable" what Christian is doing inside the squared circle despite staying away from the business for more than seven years.

Christian Cage returned to pro wrestling in January at the

2021 WWE Royal Rumble



Before that he hadn't wrestled since 2014. That was 7 years ago.



6 months later he becomes the NEW TNA Impact World Champion!!!🏆



Congrats @Christian4Peeps @AEW #AEWRampage



Well Deserved👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T6qCl0PUDs — D34D_Em0_B0y (@OttoBirss) August 21, 2021

Citing the AEW star's case, Sheamus said that age is just a number, and it's all about the passion one has for their craft. Furthermore, the former WWE Champion said remaining dedicated is the key to longevity in the wrestling business.

"Yeah, look at (Christian). He’s killing it as well. It’s unbelievable. Age is just a number, man. It’s not about the age; it’s not about the numbers. It’s about what’s in here [gestures to heart] type of thing. It’s all about what’s in here, all about the passion you have and everything that goes with it. That’s what really matters. People put stuff on age, but the way we are, top athletes, top stars are performing to a later age. You have to put the hard work in, you have to stay dedicated, you know what I mean? You can’t take the foot off the gas. The rewards of that are continuing to do what you love to do," said Sheamus.

Sheamus himself is an example of "age being just a number" since he's arguably doing the best work of his career currently, despite being 43.

Christian Cage will wrestle the biggest match of his AEW career at All Out 2021

Going by what Sheamus and others have to say about Christian Cage, there's no arguing that the AEW star is currently doing some of the best work of his in-ring career. However, his biggest test will be at All Out 2021, where he'll challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship.

Though Christian Cage recently handed Omega his first singles loss in nearly two years on AEW Rampage's debut episode, it'll not be an easy task to take down The Cleaner at a stage like All Out.

Do you agree with Sheamus' take on Christian Cage's return to in-ring action? Do you think Christian could shock the fans and become the new AEW Champion at All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section.

