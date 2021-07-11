"He's a legend" - The Amazing Graysons talk meeting Taz during their AEW debut [Exclusive] 

JP and Tommy Daily, collectively known as The Amazing Graysons, recently discussed interacting with Taz during their AEW debut.

The Amazing Graysons debuted on the June 9th, 2021, episode of AEW Dark, where they wrestled Chaos Project (Luther and Serpenctico). Despite losing, JP and Tommy were mighty impressive, as much as legendary commentator Taz couldn't help himself but rally behind the two.

Despite a lot of technical difficulties, my chat with the Amazing Graysons- @TommyGrayson94 @JPGrayson1 for @SKWrestling_ was amazing. Special thanks to @lawyeredbymike for everything. pic.twitter.com/1oGheVmm4z — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 7, 2021

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the brothers revealed that despite having limited interaction with Taz, they were happy that the veteran broadcaster cheered for them during their debut match in AEW.

Tommy Daily went into detail about how it's always beneficial when a broadcaster is well-versed with the wrestling business. He explained that having someone like Taz in the commentary box allows for a detailed dissection of the artform.

JP: Not as much as we'd like to. Watching the match back puts a smile on my face. When I did the comeback, it was pretty awesome to hear him "here's JP!" (continued)

Tommy Daily: "Tommy, bring in some heavy shots" (mimics Tazz)

JP: "So just listening to him growing up, and that dude is just a legend,"

Tommy Daily: "Taz is just another guy. He paved the way for so many guys, especially here in our stomping grounds New York. Taz was one of the guys we didn't really know from when we broke, so that was our first meeting with him. It was just very briefly in passing. I always appreciate when a commentator goes out of their way to dissect the art of professional wrestling in a way that conveys it to a broader audience, I appreciate that. I like when commentators actually understand wrestling. It's a wrestler talking about a wrestler and that too a legit one."

The Amazing Graysons could be a great addition to Team Taz in AEW

Though they have only appeared once in AEW, The Amazing Graysons are destined to become a regular presence in the promotion in the coming months.

One of the more intriguing directions for them in AEW would be to join Team Tazz. Since two of the faction's top stars, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, are embroiled in a rivalry, Taz would hope to bring some stability to the group.

The Amazing Graysons could help Team Tazz make inroads into the tag team division, possibly culminating in a triumphant AEW Tag Team Championships win in the future.

You can follow The Amazing Graysons on their social media handles:

Facebook- @TheAmazingGraysons

Twitter- @AmazingGraysons

IG-TheAmazingGraysons

