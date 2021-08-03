"He’s like feeding people to AEW" - Former WCW president slams Vince McMahon for mass talent releases

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently slammed Vince McMahon for giving away WWE's rising talents to AEW.

The wrestling world and social media have been in a state of shock ever since WWE released Bray Wyatt a couple of days ago, owing to budget cuts. This has caused a stir, with many wrestling veterans criticizing the company's higher-ups for letting go of one of their biggest stars.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his take on WWE's recent talent releases. Bischoff stated that he's in disbelief to see Vince McMahon releasing popular talents, considering how several months back, people thought that the WWE Chairman was conscious over letting any of his wrestlers sign with AEW.

The former WCW personality also heaped praise on Tony Khan:

“I find it ironic that six or eight months ago people were thinking ‘Oh man, Vince McMahon is afraid to let anybody go because he’s afraid of AEW,’” Bischoff said. “For god sake, he’s like feeding people to AEW. I have no instinct on this, I have no gut feel on this but I’m fascinated with the fact that WWE is willing to not just let talent go, let marquee talent go with a high level of equity amongst wrestling fans at the point where AEW is making such solid progress. They got momentum in their corner now. I sent Tony [Khan] a text the other day and said ‘Hey man, I love watching your growth.’ When AEW launched, they had momentum and things kind of slowed down, they opened up with 1.4 million viewers." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff also added that it is weird to see WWE releasing someone like Bray Wyatt, who has been a creative genius in and out of the ring.

Wyatt's ability to attract audiences is a positive trait that would put him in a good position to sign with AEW.

Could Bray Wyatt follow in the footsteps of other released talents and join AEW?

I hear Bray Wyatt has been released, hope @AEW don't drop the ball on this one! pic.twitter.com/CSeEmJZHWK — 🎮 GOᑎᘔO™ (@GonzoKRS) August 2, 2021

At this point, Bray Wyatt's name could be added to the list of other superstars such as CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Adam Cole, who could jump to AEW.

With the swift rise of Tony Khan's promotion, it seems to be an ideal destination for a wrestler to pursue their passion without fearing about job security.

Whether or not Wyatt signs with AEW, it is the perfect time to be a wrestling fan, as a couple of significant developments could lead to a big war between both companies.

Do you think WWE made a mistake by releasing Bray Wyatt? Will the Eater of Worlds sign with AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Kartik Arry