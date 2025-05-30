"He’s lucky I was still drunk," says current AEW star after taking a beating from Samoa Joe on Dynamite

A 33-year-old AEW star took a heavy beating from Samoa Joe on Dynamite this past week and reacted to it. The star came up with an excuse for why he suffered the beating from Joe.
This past Wednesday on Dynamite, current AEW star, Preston Vance teamed up with Cole Karter and Griff Garrison of The Frat House to take on the team of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in a trios match. The match went on for a little more than three minutes before The Opps defeated The Frat House.
A clip from the match where The Samoan Submission Machine was punching Preston Vance continuously has been going viral on social media. Interestingly, Vance took notice of the clip and reacted to it on X. He revealed that he was drunk the night before Dynamite:
"He’s lucky I was still drunk from the night before. I was seeing 4 of him," Preston wrote.
Moreover, Preston Vance has been a part of 'The Frat House' faction for quite some time. He has been on the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2020, but has been appearing on Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor a lot lately as well.
Samoa Joe won a major match at AEW Double or Nothing
At AEW Double or Nothing 2025 recently, Samoa Joe teamed with Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale to take on the team of The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena match.
The Anarchy match was filled with so much chaos from start to finish, and also involved interferences from Gabe Kidd and Mark Briscoe. At the end of a chaotic battle, Swerve pinned Nicholas Jackson to secure the win for the babyface team.
Moreover, Samoa Joe ended up on the winning side in the Anarchy in the Arena and is the current AEW Trios Champion with The Opps as well. It will be interesting to see what direction The Samoan Submission Machine takes heading into All In 2025.