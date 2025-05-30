"He’s lucky I was still drunk," says current AEW star after taking a beating from Samoa Joe on Dynamite

A 33-year-old AEW star took a heavy beating from Samoa Joe on Dynamite this past week and reacted to it. The star came up with an excuse for why he suffered the beating from Joe.

Ad

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, current AEW star, Preston Vance teamed up with Cole Karter and Griff Garrison of The Frat House to take on the team of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in a trios match. The match went on for a little more than three minutes before The Opps defeated The Frat House.

A clip from the match where The Samoan Submission Machine was punching Preston Vance continuously has been going viral on social media. Interestingly, Vance took notice of the clip and reacted to it on X. He revealed that he was drunk the night before Dynamite:

Ad

Trending

"He’s lucky I was still drunk from the night before. I was seeing 4 of him," Preston wrote.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, Preston Vance has been a part of 'The Frat House' faction for quite some time. He has been on the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2020, but has been appearing on Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor a lot lately as well.

Samoa Joe won a major match at AEW Double or Nothing

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025 recently, Samoa Joe teamed with Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale to take on the team of The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

Ad

The Anarchy match was filled with so much chaos from start to finish, and also involved interferences from Gabe Kidd and Mark Briscoe. At the end of a chaotic battle, Swerve pinned Nicholas Jackson to secure the win for the babyface team.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Samoa Joe ended up on the winning side in the Anarchy in the Arena and is the current AEW Trios Champion with The Opps as well. It will be interesting to see what direction The Samoan Submission Machine takes heading into All In 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More