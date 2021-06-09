"He’s such a mastermind" - Popular AEW star heaps praise on Chris Jericho

AEW star Sammy Guevara has heaped praise on his stablemate, Chris Jericho. The Inner Circle leader is now one of the most accomplished veterans in the pro wrestling industry. The fact that Jericho has been able to stay relevant at this stage of his career proves how he has successfully reinvented himself from time to time.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Sammy Guevara discussed numerous topics, including the advice that Chris Jericho gave him. The Spanish God stated that the veteran provides a whole new perspective to structure specific things as a performer. Sammy further added that he quickly holds on to the advice that Jericho passes on to him.

“Man there’s so many. Just taking your time in between the moments, structuring certain things. He’s such a mastermind at this. There’s a reason he’s been doing this longer than I’ve been alive. And so anytime he says something I always try to just take it. And even if I don’t see what he’s seeing, I try to understand it from where he’s coming from. Then by the end of it I’m like ‘okay, now this makes sense.’ He kind of has a different way of thinking. I don’t even know. He’s a genius. There’s so many lessons this dude has taught me and too many to really say, to be honest,” said Sammy Guevara. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

AEW's Chris Jericho has undoubtedly created a star out of Sammy Guevara. The way things are currently going, The Spanish God will likely win a major championship in the long run.

AEW star Sammy Guevara reveals if he would approach Paul Wight and Mark Henry

AEW has a plethora of legends now!

Sammy Guevara further added that he would definitely approach Paul Wight and Mark Henry for insightful conversations. He stated that if any of the newcomers are not taking advantage by talking to these legends, "they're stupid."

"Oh 100%. I feel like if anybody backstage, any of the young guys, are not talking to any of these guys, they’re stupid. We have so many people backstage with years and years of experience. So any time man. Just talking to Dean Malenko. Even if he’s not telling me about ring stuff, just hearing me stories from on the road. It’s just so interesting how times have changed and all the fun road stories that he tells. I love talking to any of these guys. I look forward to having some conversations with Mark Henry and he can tell me some stuff," Sammy Guevara added. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

The presence of legends like Paul Wight and Mark Henry is expected to take AEW to new heights.

Their "All Elite" status not only brings more attention towards Tony Khan's promotion, but these veterans can also impart a great deal of knowledge to the younger talents.

