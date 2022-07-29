"He's never gone over 30" - Bryan Danielson says it was his idea to wrestle one hour match against former world champion

Former WWE World Champion and current AEW star Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement hosted by Robbie Fox. During their conversation, Danielson discussed his one-hour long title match against former AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page and revealed that it had been his idea to go an hour.

Bryan Danielson called the one-hour draw against Hangman Page one of his proudest moments in AEW, adding that he himself hadn't gone an hour in a while, plus it was also the first time Hangman had wrestled a match that went over 30 minutes.

It was also the first time Danielson had wrestled Hangman Page:

The hour-draw with Hangman Page [is one of my proudest AEW moments]. I mean, I think and especially… I don’t think he’d done a singles match over 30 minutes and I hadn’t done an hour-long match in many, many years. It’s been many moons since I’ve done an hour draw or an hour-long match and I also wasn’t convinced with the way wrestling had evolved that people would enjoy it and because it’s a — it’s not ding, ding, ding, ding, ding.

You have to be patient with it and patience isn’t necessarily something everybody has in bundles these days but, I was really pleased. I was really pleased with it. It was also like the first time Hangman and I ever wrestled so it was like, you know, that’s a bit of a daunting task like, hey, you guys have never wrestled before, he’s never gone over 30 minutes in a singles match. Why don’t you guys go do an hour? It was kind of my idea [Danielson laughed]. H/T: PostWrestling

Bryan Danielson returned to action at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen

Bryan Danielson was supposed to face Zack Sabre Jr. last month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door but had to pull out of the match due to injury. He was replaced by the debuting Claudio Castagnoli.

Danielson returned to action last night against Daniel Garcia and despite losing, put on a masterful performance against the young JAS member. Former WWE star Jake Hager ended up costing Danielson the match, distracting Danielson at a critical point in the match. This gave Garcia the opening to hit Danielson with a piledriver before forcing the former world champion to pass out while locked in a modified leg lock.

