"He's been one of the greatest stars" - Tony Khan comments on 6-time WWE World Champion's impact in AEW

Many people on Tony Khan's AEW roster have had a significant impact on his company since it was founded in 2019. However, one person who hasn't been mentioned a lot as of late has finally been given their flowers.

The person in question is former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar has not only been injured since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 but has also been away from the spotlight following the "Brawl Out" incident with The Elite.

Before his run with the company screeched to a halt in September, Punk was one of the company's biggest stars. He is a former two-time AEW World Champion, has main-evented pay-per-views, and also pulled in the biggest audience for an episode of Rampage in the show's history when he made his debut in 2021.

Speaking on the Maggie and Perloff Show, Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk due to the fact that the Straight Edge Superstar has been away from the spotlight for a long time. While the AEW president couldn't speak too much about the former world champion, he did find the time to praise him.

"I haven't been able to talk about CM Punk recently. I definitely think everything he has done in AEW has been great, and he's been out injured. But he's been one of the great stars in AEW," said Khan. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tony Khan went on to say that he couldn't say when Punk would be back in action, but due to the injury he sustained at All Out 2022, it's unlikely fans will see him back in action in the immediate future.

Tony Khan will feature a lot of former world champions this week on AEW Dynamite

The AEW president has been able to attract several former world champions to his company since 2019, with a number of those former champions in action this week on Dynamite.

Former ROH World Champion Bandido will take on former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, with the American Dragon looking to maintain his undefeated streak so he can take on MJF at Revolution 2023.

Another former ROH World Champion will also be in action on the night, as Jay Lethal will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Meanwhile, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager will take on Ricky Starks.

