"He's no Roman Reigns" - Twitter explodes in anger to WWE Attitude Era veteran's claim about top AEW star being the best wrestler in the world today

Netizens on Twitter disputed WWE veteran Don Callis's claims about AEW star Kenny Omega being the top man in wrestling.

Callis, Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), along with Michael Nakazawa, resurfaced at AEW Full Gear 2022. The Elite (Omega and The Young Bucks) tried their luck for the Trios Championships against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix).

Unfortunately, the challengers weren't able to oust the champions, but Omega seemingly hasn't lost a step despite a couple of injuries he suffered over the last year.

On the social media platform, Callis boldly stated that The Cleaner is the best in the world right now by a mile.

The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallis All hail the God of Pro Wrestling ⁦ @KennyOmegamanX ⁩ . Best wrestler in the world and number two isn't close All hail the God of Pro Wrestling ⁦@KennyOmegamanX⁩ . Best wrestler in the world and number two isn't close https://t.co/2UG827Qn1H

The former Attitude Era mainstay's tweet generated buzz from the community as they pitched various names who they thought were better than Omega.

Some responded that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is wrestling's current ruler.

Meanwhile, others brought up WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins's name.

Here are some other responses:

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @TheDonCallis @KennyOmegamanX What do you mean? Will Ospreay is very close! January close @TheDonCallis @KennyOmegamanX What do you mean? Will Ospreay is very close! January close

The Elite will have an opportunity to get even with the Death Triangle as their second match will occur this week on Dynamite, as part of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the off-screen status of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

During the Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have regained their duties and responsibilities along with their positions as Executive Vice Presidents.

"They [The Elite] have to comeback and you know, been involved in the shows and things they would do in the production of the show and also Kenny [Omega] in the production of the video game which we saw AEW Fight Forever trailers this weekend and I think there's a lot of interest in that and should be a great game and I think there's you know a lot of interest building in it for good reason."

Aside from gaining his corporate role in All Elite Wrestling, Omega will also mark his return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He will tangle up against bitter rival and current IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

What are your thoughts on Don Callis's claims about Kenny Omega being the best in the world? Sound off in the comments section.

