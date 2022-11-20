Massive update on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' AEW EVP status after Full Gear return

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are officially back in the saddle after returning to AEW at Full Gear 2022.

The trio served their suspensions for over two months after the controversial Brawl Out (All Out locker room fight) on September 4. As a result, they were forced to vacate the AEW World Trios Championship they won at the said event and stop their duties as Executive Vice Presidents.

Months later, Omega and the Bucks' vignettes popped up on Dynamite programming for weeks. Reports also stated that they, along with Don Callis, were also backstage during one of the episodes of the two-hour broadcast.

Addressing their off-screen status at the Full Gear media scrum, President Tony Khan confirmed that The Elite were indeed back in their roles as EVPs, along with the responsibilities assigned to them.

He added that The Cleaner has been busy promoting AEW: Fight Forever.

"They [The Elite] have to comeback and you know, been involved in the shows and things they would do in the production of the show and also Kenny [Omega] in the production of the video game which we saw AEW Fight Forever trailers this weekend and I think there's a lot of interest in that and should be a great game and I think there's you know a lot of interest building in it for good reason." [1:17:38 - 1:18:01]

The 42-year-old billionaire then looked forward to the game's release and the return of The Elite inside and outside the ring for the foreseeable future.

"It looks great and for a company as young as AEW to have a game and be releasing it this young in our stage and as a company, it's pretty exciting. We have hit a bunch of milestones like that, and it's great to have them [The Elite] back to be a part of the show on screen and off screen," Khan added. [1:18:02 - 1:18:20]

Check out the clips from this video below:

After making their in-ring return, Omega and The Young Bucks lost their match to the Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) for the trios gold.

Check out the results of this year's Full Gear here.

AEW stars The Elite and Death Triangle will embark on a warfare

Death Triangle retained the titles after Rey Fenix hit Kenny Omega with a hammer to counter the One-Winged Angel. However, The Elite's chase for gold might be far from over.

Following the conclusion of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Full Gear 2022, a best-of-seven series has been officially slated between the two top trios.

The second match will take place this Wednesday on Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The series will run from November until January 2023, culminating at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, for the Wednesday show.

What are your thoughts on The Elite returning to their previous backstage roles? What about their best-of-seven series against Death Triangle? Sound off in the comments section.

