"He’s terrible. YEAH!!" "She deserves so much better" - Fans devastated with top star's booking in Tony Khan-led AEW

The wrestling world seems upset with how a top star is booked in AEW. The person in question is the current Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter.

The English wrestler defeated Toni Storm at the Full Gear pay-per-view to become the new Women's World Champion. Since then, she has defended the title on four different occasions. Currently, she is helping out her friend Dr. Britt Baker in feuding with former WWE Superstar Saraya.

The fact that the champion, not being the main attraction of a feud, had gotten the wrestling world upset and furious with Tony Khan for poorly booking Jamie Hayter.

People were upset with the AEW President and wanted to see the women's champion be booked better than she is now.

Chris @Christ19n_8A @JasonGfromSAT I haven’t seen her do a single promo on her own lol. What a women’s champion @JasonGfromSAT I haven’t seen her do a single promo on her own lol. What a women’s champion 😂😂😂

Sin Love @SinLove69 @JasonGfromSAT Khan is on TV more than a lot of his wrestlers. @JasonGfromSAT Khan is on TV more than a lot of his wrestlers.

Fakhir 🇵🇰🇵🇰 @FakhirFCB @JasonGfromSAT Such an amazing wrestler made a side chick & always in the shadow of others. She deserves so much better @JasonGfromSAT Such an amazing wrestler made a side chick & always in the shadow of others. She deserves so much better

"Why did Tony Khan make Jamie Hayter champion if he’s just going to basically sideline her and cut her TV time?Booker of the Year MY A**," A fan tweeted.

People also noted that many champions in AEW suffer the same fate. They felt that once a wrestler captures championship gold, they tend to disappear for a while.

Add @admhlt83 @JasonGfromSAT Everytime someone wins a championship they vanish @JasonGfromSAT Everytime someone wins a championship they vanish

ESCOLINHADROPOUT @lwandlhy @JasonGfromSAT TK did the same with Hangman @JasonGfromSAT TK did the same with Hangman

Some fans speculated that Jamie Hayter is suffering an injury, and thus she is not getting too involved in the show.

Wrestling veteran Konnan claimed AEW's Jamie Hayter is a better worker than Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

A few months back, she successfully defended her title against Hikaru Shida on the special Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Britt Baker was at ringside to show her support for her friend.

While speaking on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WWE veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on the match.

He believed that Hayter was excellent, but Baker was not. He claimed that the former Women's Champion lacked charisma despite being able to wrestle.

"This was the best match I've ever seen her in, but she has zero charisma. Doesn't command the ring. Doesn't work the crowd, can't cut a promo. She's just a good in-ring worker, and that's it... [Jamie] Hayter is super over, and I've been wanting her to be champion for a while. she can cut a promo. She can work. She's got charisma. I don't know why Britt Baker has to be on every single show. She really didn't mean anything here... But yeah, Britt Baker is so overexposed," Konnan said.

Disco Inferno has also been wanting to see Hayter and Baker wrestle each other.

Do you think the AEW Women's Champion has been poorly booked? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

