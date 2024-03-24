"He's being wasted as a talent," "His loss if he does" - Fans react to the idea of 10-time WWE champion joining AEW

Many WWE Superstars have jumped ship to AEW after their release or contract expiry. Fans recently reacted to the idea of a current champion possibly making the transition. The name in question is Finn Balor.

Over the years, The Judgment Day member has become a top name in WWE. He was the longest-reigning NXT Champion at one point before becoming the inaugural Universal Champion. Now, Balor is a part of one of the top factions within the company and is set to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Title alongside Damian Priest at this year's WrestleMania.

A Twitter user recently brought up the idea of Finn Balor joining AEW sometime in the future. They felt that there was a real possibility of this happening. The Prince has a history with several top names in the Tony Khan-led company. Hence, some believe he could consider signing with All Elite Wrestling.

A few fans online were supportive of the idea, as they felt Balor's talents were being wasted in the Triple H-led promotion. They were seemingly hopeful of watching the 10-time WWE champion receive a prominent role in All Elite Wrestling upon his potential signing.

On the other hand, many Twitter users believed he was in a good place. While some pointed out that AEW already had a stacked roster, others mentioned The Prince was thriving in WWE, and it wouldn't make sense for him to depart the promotion.

Finn Balor teases bringing back former WWE gimmick ahead of WrestleMania XL

Besides being a prominent member of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor is known for one of his more mysterious personas, The Demon King. He has competed in several high-profile matches as the iconic character, including his WrestleMania 39 showdown against Edge.

Balor started performing as The Demon King in World Wrestling Entertainment at NXT specials. He later introduced the character on the main roster during his Universal Title match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016.

On Instagram, Balor recently shared a photo of a fan sign from a WWE show. It read, "Demon Balor ate my son." Many believe this could be a tease about the persona's potential return at this year's 'Mania.

At WrestleMania XL, The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Title against five other tandems in a Ladder Match. The champions will be at a disadvantage in the contest, but Finn Balor bringing out The Demon King may just turn the tide in his team's favor.

