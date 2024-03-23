Judgment Day member teases bringing back old persona ahead of WrestleMania

The Judgment Day is one of the most villainous factions in WWE. Finn Balor, a group member, recently teased bringing back his old persona ahead of an all-important championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Show of Shows. The New Day, #DIY, and Awesome Truth have already qualified for the bout. Two more teams from SmackDown will join them at 'Maina.

Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to post a major tease heading into the final week before WrestleMania XL. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion posted a fan sign mentioning his 'Demon' persona.

Balor last came out as the 'Demon' in a Hell in a Cell match against former WWE Superstar Edge at WrestleMania 39. It was the first time the 'Demon' ended up on the losing side since losing to Roman Reigns under controversial circumstances at Extreme Rules 2021.

Wrestling veteran believes a member of The Judgment Day could leave the faction

Dominik Mysterio turned against his father and joined the heel faction in September 2022. The 26-year-old has since transformed into one of the most hated heel characters in professional wrestling. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter believes the former NXT North American Champion might soon leave The Judgment Day to join another stable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the 78-year-old suggested that Dirty Dominik could leave the faction based on Rhea Ripley's reaction to him challenging Gunther for a singles match without having consulted her. The veteran journalist further stated that Mysterio could join LWO after parting ways with his current stable:

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him," he said.

Dominik Mysterio has become an integral part of Judgment Day. Despite multiple teases, the stablemates have stayed united. It remains to be seen if any member decides to leave the group.

