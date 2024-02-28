Dominik Mysterio will break up with Rhea Ripley soon and join rival faction on WWE RAW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are seemingly inseparable in WWE today. However, a veteran believes they may part ways soon.

In recent weeks, Rhea Ripley and Dominik have rarely appeared together. The company could lay the foundation for The Eradicator's babyface turn after her remarkable win over Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber: Perth. If she becomes a fan favorite again, how will it affect her relationship with "Dirty" Dom?

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said Ripley seemed displeased with Dominik's decision to go after Gunther. The Hall of Famer added that the former NXT North American Champion could combine forces with Andrade after possibly departing The Judgment Day:

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him." [24:12 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what's in store for Ripley and Dominik on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

