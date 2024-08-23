“He’s winning the Casino Gauntlet,””All In debut will be sick” - Fans go berserk as former WWE Superstar reportedly inks a deal with AEW

Wrestling fans have shared their excitement with reports of a former WWE Superstar signing a deal with AEW. The talent in question is none other than Ricochet.

Several reports over the last couple of months, which emerged after The Human Highlight Reel made his WWE exit earlier this year, indicated that Ricochet could be heading to AEW. With the Jacksonville-based promotion's yearly blockbuster event, All In 2024, just around the corner, a new report from Fightful Select has claimed that The One and Only has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the report, Ricochet has inked a multi-year agreement with the Tony Khan-led company. Furthermore, the report claims that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is on his way to London for All In 2024 and could be featured on the massive show at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

Trending

Wrestling fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest rumor about Ricochet and his purported All Elite status. Several users were unanimous in their excitement to see the former WWE United States Champion thrive in AEW and compete alongside and against Darby Allin and former rival Will Ospreay.

One user speculated that Ricochet could win the Casino Gauntlet Match scheduled for All In 2024. Several fans also raised the possibility of the Illinois native being joined by his fiancee, WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, at some point.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans reacting to reports of Ricochet signing with AEW and potentially being on All In 2024 [Via Twitter]

Bill Apter worries Ricochet may end up in AEW's mid-card

While numerous wrestling fans are thrilled at the prospect of Ricochet joining AEW, another section of viewers have responded with more skepticism, bolstered by the argument that the locker room is oversaturated with talent who are unable to be utilized properly due to not receiving sufficient TV time and development.

This has led to discourse - among fans and industry experts - surrounding the possibility of newly signed stars like Ricochet not enjoying consistent televised booking after an initial burst of exposure following their All Elite Wrestling debuts. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine earlier this month, senior editor and veteran journalist Bill Apter echoed similar reservations regarding The Highlight of the Night potentially ending up stuck in the mid-card in All Elite Wrestling despite his exceptional talent.

Apter had also suggested that Ricochet may have been better served signing with TNA, as it would have afforded him a direct line to WWE through their recent collaboration centered around NXT.

With Ricochet seemingly having joined the All Elite Wrestling roster for multiple years, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan and Co. will present the venerated high-flyer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback