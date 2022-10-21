"He says he's coming back" - Jim Ross teases blockbuster AEW return of 5-time WWE World Champion

AEW veteran Jim Ross recently opened up on the potential in-ring return of one of the biggest WWE stars of all time, Paul Wight (fka Big Show).

Although the The World's Largest Athlete had a distinguished career in WWE, he has only been in four matches in Tony Khan's company since joining in 2021. He has mostly worked as a commentator during Dark: Elevation shows.

In a recent appearance on the "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that Wight recently underwent surgery. Furthermore, the latter apparently told Ross that he would have more matches in the future.

"Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's had surgery, hip surgery, I saw him just the other day at one of our shows. I think he was on walker or a cane or something like that, but he's kind of beat up. He says he's coming back and he's going to be in great shape and he's going to have more matches. I hope that he's all right. I would love to see it. It would help AEW no doubt if he gets over. But he's got to get healthy." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It remains to be seen when the veteran will be back in action.

Tony Khan has previously expressed interest in featuring the former WWE star in AEW more

While Paul Wight has not been featured prominently in AEW so far, Tony Khan apparently has plans to change that in the future.

During an episode of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the All Elite president stated that he was open to using Wight in-ring more.

"Yeah, I do have some fun ones. I can't necessarily say, whatever... That is a fun one, isn't it? Captain Insano is really fun. Paul, seeing him around has been great and Paul Wight is such an awesome presence in pro wrestling, and when he's healthy and can be on the shows again, you know I want to feature Paul," said Tony Khan.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#BigShow #RandyOrton On this day in 2020, The Big Show wrestled his last match in the #WWE against Randy Orton. After being signed with the WWE since 1999, Big Show left the company in early 2021 and signed with #AEW On this day in 2020, The Big Show wrestled his last match in the #WWE against Randy Orton. After being signed with the WWE since 1999, Big Show left the company in early 2021 and signed with #AEW.#BigShow #RandyOrton https://t.co/E1TY0mv1b4

Only time will tell if Captain Insano will grace AEW Dynamite sometime in the near future.

Do you think Paul Wight should have stayed in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

