"He took a liking to me" - Major AEW star breaks character to praise on-screen rival Sting

Jay Lethal recently opened up about working alongside Sting and Jeff Jarrett in AEW and their history in TNA.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show recently, Lethal recalled working with The Icon long ago. The former Ring of Honor World Champion also mentioned that his on-screen rival took an interest in him, as he could imitate Randy Savage and Ric Flair.

Lethal further broke character to praise Sting by mentioning how wonderful of a person he was.

"I get to work with Sting alongside Jeff and this is going to be insane. I got to wrestle with Sting a long time ago, he took a liking to me because he's he got to work with Savage and Flair both and I can pretend to be both of them, and I can say things to him that they have said in the past and he thinks it's so funny. He loves it. Man Sting is — what a wonderful person. I can't believe that years before that, I was playing with their action figures, and they were both beating Kurt Angle [laughs]." [H/T: Fightful]

Sting and Jay Lethal worked in TNA (aka IMPACT Wrestling) for several years. However, The Icon joined WWE in 2014, while Lethal moved to ROH in 2011.

Jay Lethal will team up with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett for a match against Sting and Darby Allin at Full Gear 2022.

During the same interview, he opened up about wrestling The Icon again and his ongoing feud with Allin. The Black Machismo said:

"I'm excited. I get to wrestle Sting again! Darby and Sting. I get to wrestle Darby again. I feel like every interaction I've had with him has been a home run. For me personally, I don't know how he feels, or everybody else but me personally walking away, when I feel like I hit a home run. I love that interaction, then sometimes I don't care what other people think," added Lethal.

Jarrett debuted in AEW a few weeks back by attacking the former TNT Champion. He immediately sided with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh on AEW programming.

