"He (Triple H) recognized something that other people failed to see" - Released AEW star discloses WWE's influence on wrestling career

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has had an influence on several wrestlers' careers. One such wrestler was former NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish. The current IMPACT Wrestling star opened up on the creative mindset of The Game and his vision for the business.

The former member of the Undisputed Era has wrestled in multiple promotions. He's worked on the independent circuit, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. He has also held a plethora of titles throughout his career.

During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Bobby Fish opened up about his run in NXT alongside his Undisputed Era teammates. He mentioned that he would consider his faction as 'Triple H's guys' and talked about the 14-time WWE World Champion's vision for professional wrestling.

"I will say that during our time there, I would definitely consider all of us Triple H guys, not that we were a Triple H creation, but that we had his blessing to move forward as the group that we were. I think he recognized something that other people failed to see the value in us as a group, because legitimately we were four guys," Bobby Fish said. [H/T 411Mania]

The former ROH World Tag Team Champion also talked about the growth of the Undisputed Era and how they grew from a three-man team to a four-man team.

"It started as three, but eventually they added Roddy, and Roddy would have been the only other person that could have been added under the company’s umbrella. I think he just saw this genuine friendship between the four of us and was like, Well, s***, I’m going to put that on screen... He was smart enough to see that, and run with it. We were blessed to have the run we had there," [H/T 411Mania]

Bobby Fish on the creative freedom Triple H provided in NXT

While speaking on the same podcast, the former AEW star spoke about the amount of creative freedom Triple H provides in NXT. He mentioned that most of their faction would not be micromanaged, and they would only be given an outline of the storyline and the segment.

"We felt like we were able to cut promos and say what we wanted. We got outlines and bullet points from Hunter or the other writers. Joe Belcastro was the head writer at the time, and we worked closely with him, and it was always the same kind of thing. In production, people joked backstage, “one-take UE”, because literally backstage stuff took us one to two takes," [H/T 411Mania]

Bobby Fish is currently in IMPACT Wrestling, but it was recently reported that he was backstage during a few NXT live events, and the wrestling world was elated to hear the news.

Do you think Fish will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

