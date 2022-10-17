"Where’s the lie?" – Twitter erupts in a frenzy to former top AEW star spotted backstage at recent WWE event headed by Triple H

The wrestling world reacted to the recent spotting of former AEW star Bobby Fish at a WWE NXT house show.

Fish made his WWE debut on NXT along with Kyle O'Reilly in 2017. The duo soon got to unite with Adam Cole forming the Undisputed Era. At one point, the stable held all the titles on the black-and-gold brand.

Fish and O'Reilly have held the NXT Tag Team Championship on a couple of occasions, while Adam Cole focused mainly on the singles titles. After being released by WWE last year, Bobby Fish had a short stint with AEW. The former NXT Tag Team Champion got the opportunity to reunite with his Undisputed Era members, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole.

The former NXT star's AEW contract expired in August this year. Last month, the former Ring of Honor World Television Champion made his IMPACT Wrestling debut. Now, after two weeks with the company, Fish may be looking to jump ship once again.

Tiff 💋 @TiffanyLuv24 Wtf do you mean Bobby Fish was recently at NXT live events.. Wtf do you mean Bobby Fish was recently at NXT live events.. https://t.co/50mzNr3qBl

It was recently reported by Fightful that the former AEW star was seen backstage during an NXT Live event. The wrestling world erupted upon hearing this news.

People mocked Fish by quoting his promo on IMPACT Wrestling and mentioned that Triple H probably felt pity for him and offered him a position in WWE.

Michael Clothier @MitchLR @BackupHangman He hit the holiday camps before going back to work @BackupHangman He hit the holiday camps before going back to work

🤘RoCktHiS_mIkE🤘 @RockthisM twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st… BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet



bodyslam.net/2022/10/16/bob… Bobby Fish Was Recently Backstage At NXT Event Bobby Fish Was Recently Backstage At NXT Eventbodyslam.net/2022/10/16/bob… Bobby going to get the same reaction he did at Impact just to a wider audience now Bobby going to get the same reaction he did at Impact just to a wider audience now 😂 twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st…

Stuttering Stanley @StutteringStan7 @BodyslamNet After that impact promo hunter took pity on the man. @BodyslamNet After that impact promo hunter took pity on the man.

A few believed that Fish would do well as a coach for NXT's upcoming stars.

Stu @DawgVanDam @BackupHangman Him doing coaching work would actually be good for the young talent in NXT. @BackupHangman Him doing coaching work would actually be good for the young talent in NXT.

Triple H tried to get more wrestlers from AEW

Ever since Triple H took over in July 2022, it was rumored that he wanted to get back most of the superstars that had been released over the last two years.

Triple H has succeeded in that aspect as people such as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Bray Wyatt have all made their returns.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer mentioned that former Ring of Honor Champion Bandido was one of the wrestlers that WWE was interested in, especially after his recent bout against Chris Jericho. But he seems to be more in favor of signing with AEW.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling @ringofhonor



Chris Jericho defeats Bandido to retain the ROH World Championship AND STILLChris Jericho defeats Bandido to retain the ROH World Championship AND STILL 🏆 @ringofhonor Chris Jericho defeats Bandido to retain the ROH World Championship https://t.co/TUxeGUjc3k

A handful of wrestlers are unhappy with their booking in AEW and are looking to get out of their contracts. One such name is former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

If the former NXT Tag Team Champion is signed by WWE, what do you think Bobby Fish's role in the company could be? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes