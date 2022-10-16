Major former AEW star reportedly present backstage at recent WWE events under Triple H's regime

Former AEW star Bobby Fish was reportedly present backstage at some recent WWE NXT live events, according to Fightful Select.

Fish had a four-year stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships twice. However, he was released from his contract on August 6, 2021. Shortly after his departure, he made his AEW debut on the October 6th edition of Dynamite. Following an uneventful run, Bobby Fish left the company.

Fightful Select recently reported that while Fish has joined IMPACT Wrestling, and worked on independent dates, he isn't "locked down to a contract." The report stated that the 45-year-old star worked as a guest coach for NXT, as per sources close to the situation.

Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) was also apparently present backstage at some recent NXT events. Greene has also competed in AEW on multiple occasions. His last match coming against Daniel Garcia on the January 15, 2022 edition of Dark.

Fightful Select also disclosed that both Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene are still on "good terms" with WWE, according to the sources they spoke to.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Bobby Fish recently stated that former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe could be a potential locker room leader in AEW

While speaking on the latest edition of his Undisputed Era podcast, Fish brought up the topic of locker room leaders in AEW. He said that the title of "locker room leader" is earned and cannot be given to anyone.

Bobby Fish mentioned how The Undertaker was called a leader because he earned everyone's respect backstage. The former AEW star then shared his thoughts on a potential locker room leader in All Elite Wrestling:

"That's really all that's required, the acknowledgment of your peers. Sometimes that person isn't seeking it, it gets bestowed on him. I wasn't in all of these locker rooms, but I could see a guy like Samoa Joe being a good locker room leader," said Bobby Fish.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "The arguing between the AEW & the WWE fans is ridiculous,



It’s you taking your ego and something you have nothing involved with and trying to start a conflict with something else,



Watch what you watch and enjoy what you want to enjoy."



- Samoa Joe [AEW Restricted] "The arguing between the AEW & the WWE fans is ridiculous, It’s you taking your ego and something you have nothing involved with and trying to start a conflict with something else,Watch what you watch and enjoy what you want to enjoy." - Samoa Joe [AEW Restricted] https://t.co/hRezFOrjE5

With Fish seemingly not having a full-time contract with any promotion, it will be interesting to see if Triple H will bring him back to WWE.

Do you want to see Bobby Fish in the sports entertainment juggernaut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes