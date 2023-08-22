"He wanted me to get a real job" - Former AEW Tag Team Champion's famous father didn't want him to wrestle

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently opened up about his famous father advising him to pursue a career outside of wrestling. Of course, this didn't end up happening, but it could be a possibility in the future.

The star in question is current FTW Champion "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. The son of late Hollywood actor Luke Perry is currently portraying a villain and was recently locked in feuds with HOOK and ECW legends Jerry Lynn & Rob Van Dam over the FTW title originally created by Taz.

Jack Perry was a guest on the latest edition of Hey! EW. When host RJ City asked the young star if his famous father supported his choice to wrestle, Perry revealed that he was advised to get a "real job," with the obvious choice being an actor.

"He actually asked me not to [wrestle]," Perry said. "He wanted me to get a real job, like be an actor or something, and I don't know. Somehow I ended up here."

When RJ pointed out that acting would have been an easy career for him to slide into due to his familial connections, the 26-year-old hinted that there's still plenty of time to pursue it if he wants to.

"You never know, I got a long time left to go," Perry continued. "I think there have been less talented people who have done that, so we'll see." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW's Jack Perry calls his famous relative a "dirtbag"

Many fans know Jack Perry's father from his prolific career in Hollywood, which started with his high-profile portrayal of Dylan McKay in the hit 90s series Beverly Hills, 90210. However, fans may not be aware that Jack's grandfather was also famous.

The FTW Champion's maternal grandfather was Scottish novelist and screenwriter Alan Sharp, who was known primarily for writing screenplays for television movies and miniseries.

When RJ City proclaimed himself to be a fan of Sharp, the former AEW Tag Team Champion dismissed his grandfather as a "dirtbag," declaring that he hadn't seen any of his films:

"I haven't seen any of them. I didn't like him. Didn't know anything about him. ... He was a dirtbag, though, I don't know."

Jack Perry isn't currently booked for AEW's upcoming All In Pay-Per-View at Wembley Stadium in London next week but has stated that he plans to retire the FTW Championship this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

