AEW star Jack Perry blasts his famous relative, says he was a "dirtbag"

It is a well-known fact that AEW star Jack Perry comes from a famous family. While he has represented his late father's legacy in front of a national audience on multiple occasions, there is another well-known member of his family tree which he is not too fond of.

AEW's comedic YouTube series Hey EW, hosted by RJ City, often highlights some of the promotion's stars in a comedic and satirical light that fans are not used to seeing them in. On the latest episode of the show, Jack Perry appeared as a guest and was not shy of letting his feelings for his famous grandfather be known to the public.

Having done his research, RJ City noted that Perry's maternal grandfather is the late Scottish screenwriter and novelist Alan Sharp, a notable contributor behind works like Night Movies (1975), Little Treasure (1985), and Dean Spanley (2008).

When City proudly boasted about seeing all of Sharp's films, Perry said the following:

"I haven't seen any of them. I didn't like him. Didn't know anything about him." [10:24 onwards]

The AEW star would then go on to call his grandfather "a dirtbag" a few moments later.

Evidently, Perry may have had a rather sour relationship with his grandfather. Sharp died in 2013 due to cancer. He was 79 years old.

Jack Perry says he will "retire" his championship on AEW Dynamite this week

After his heartbreaking heel turn at Forbidden Door II in June, Jack Perry has gone on to claim the FTW Championship from his former friend HOOK and besmirch the title's legacy which stems from its days in the original ECW, when it was first introduced by Taz.

On last week's episode of Dynamite, Perry took things one step further when he vowed to "retire" the championship on the upcoming episode of AEW's flagship show this Wednesday.

Thus far, the 26-year-old has only successfully defended the title once. He defeated ECW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam on the August 9th edition of Dynamite.

