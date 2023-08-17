Current champion declares he'll "retire" his title on AEW Dynamite next week

Next week's episode of AEW could mark the end of a championship's spell in the promotion, as the current titleholder has vowed to "retire" the belt.

Since turning heel at Forbidden Door II by stabbing his former friend HOOK in the back, Jack Perry has been one of the most despised stars on the AEW roster. The ill feelings towards him only escalated when he won the FTW Championship and proceeded to besmirch the legacy of the title and the company in which it was formed, ECW.

Thus far, Perry has successfully defended his title once, in a match against ECW legend Rob Van Dam. The bout caught many people by surprise with how brilliantly executed the entire affair was.

It looks as though it will be a one-and-done for Perry. However, on tonight's special Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite, the former tag team champion stated his intent to retire his current strap.

Expand Tweet

Details about how this will go about were left unsaid, and the entire segment was largely brushed over. However, given Perry's track record, next week's commencements will no doubt generate a strong reaction from fans around the world.

Until then, fans must wait and see how this situation unfolds.

What is your take on this development? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here