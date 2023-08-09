WWE legend refuses to come out of retirement after 17 years for big match at AEW All In

With AEW All In just around the corner, some of the top wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion are fighting for a spot on the card. However, one WWE legend has no desire to step back into the ring despite how massive the Wembley Stadium event is gearing up to be.

At AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door II, Jack Perry shockingly stabbed his longtime ally, HOOK, in the back. He has since gone on to claim The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's FTW Championship and disparage the legacy of ECW.

All the while, HOOK's father Taz has grown visibly more frustrated with the 26-year-old. This has led many to believe that The Human Suplex Machine could lace up his boots for the first time in nearly two decades to serve the arrogant Perry a healthy dose of humble pie.

However, the AEW commentator has since shut down this idea, tweeting the following:

"Nah, I’m happily retired from [in-ring] wars. 55 years old bro! I’m not one of those ex-wrestlers that needs “one more match”. That’s not my style, I know my role (get over talent/stories @ desk) & Ive always been very happy with that."

taz @OfficialTAZ

The old adage "never say never" applies more so in the wrestling business than in most other professions, but it seems as though Taz's return to the ring is almost definitely not going to happen.

Jack Perry faces another ECW legend on AEW Dynamite this week

While Taz might not be too keen to dust off his old ring gear, another ECW legend has stepped up to the plate to defend the defunct promotion's honor.

Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut on last week's episode of Dynamite and immediately confronted Jack Perry. A match between the two was then set up for this Wednesday's episode.

While understanding that he is no longer in his physical prime, the 52-year-old RVD has stated that he does not feel "old" or "fragile" and has set his eyes on putting his doubters to shame in his upcoming match.

