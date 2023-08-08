WWE Hall of Famer says he was put "in a wheelchair" ahead of AEW debut

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about his AEW debut, saying he was put "in a wheelchair."

On the last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the FTW Champion Jack Perry called out Jerry Lynn and asked him for a fight. However, the veteran told Perry that due to his medical issues, he can't fight but knows someone who can.

This was followed by Rob Van Dam making his All Elite Wrestling debut and confronting the former Jurassic Express member.

Speaking on 1 Of A Kind With RVD, the WWE Hall of Famer shared an interesting detail about his debut. Rob Van Dam told when he got out of his car, he was put in a wheelchair, and a blanket was used to cover him.

The veteran was then sent to a separate room where he kept himself hidden until his segment with Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn. The ECW Legend also talked about the reaction of stars like Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Brian Cage, who were all very surprised when they heard the crowd chanting his name.

"When I got out of my limo, or car whatever the f*ck it was, they put me in a wheelchair, and put a blanket over me, and they pushed me all the way back to a room, so I had my own room. Since they went through all that trouble I stayed in my room and I wasn’t gonna f*ck it up for them. So, I stayed hidden until after my appearance, and some of the guys like Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Brian Cage, some of the guys I got to see, they said ‘I thought I heard the crowd chanting RVD, I was like what?'" [H/T RSN]

Rob Van Dam will not be in AEW for long, as per the reports

While the fans are excited about RVD's debut in AEW and the potential matches he could have in the promotion, a recent report claims that his stint in the company will be short.

As reported by PWInsider, the veteran has signed a one-match deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Squaring off against the beloved legend will benefit Jack Perry and help establish the young star as a heel.

The report also stated that RVD is being advertised by WWE as a part of WrestleMania packages implying that he has future commitments with the Stamford-based company.

