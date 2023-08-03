Rob Van Dam reportedly won't be in AEW for long; major WrestleMania 40 connection revealed

Rob Van Dam made his way to AEW shores and confronted Jack Perry, leaving the fans in attendance in shock and disbelief. This is the first time he has stepped foot inside an AEW ring, and he did so by assisting his longtime friend from ECW, Jerry Lynn.

Naturally, a lot of fans wanted to know what is the status of the former WWE Champion in AEW, and PWInsider has the scoop. According to them, Rob Van Dam is in AEW for only one match against Jack Perry. They also mentioned that WWE is advertising the Hall of Famer as a part of the WrestleMania 40 packages.

“Currently, Rob Van Dam is only slated for that one match against Jack Perry. WWE is advertising RVD as part of their WrestleMania 40 weekend packages in Philadelphia.”

While it would be a bummer not to have RVD in AEW long-term, one has to keep in mind his age and how he has been a part-time wrestler for a long time now. With an opponent like Jack Perry, RVD can coast through his match, making his opponent and himself look great in the process.

Rob Van Dam confronts Jack Perry

Jack Perry came out to a barrage of boos on last night’s AEW Dynamite and called out Jerry Lynn, whom he confronted last week. Lynn did come out and told "Jungle" that he doesn’t run the show around here. He also said that despite having the urge to walk down the ring and knock Perry out, he won't do that as that would be "child abuse."

The veteran also spoke about how with all the plates and screws in his neck, no doctor would clear him for an in-ring return. Lynn then said that he happened to make a phone call to an old friend, and much to Perry’s dismay, out came ECW original Rob Van Dam.

Once Van Dam came to the ring, Jack Perry appeared to chicken out and walk to the back, but he grabbed a chair and tried to attack RVD. The former ECW Champion ducked the shot, and Perry scurried into the audience as Van Dam stood tall in the ring with his friend Jerry Lynn.

