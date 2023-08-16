Rob Van Dam opens up about surprising reaction to his AEW debut on Dynamite

Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut on last week’s Dynamite and it did not feel like he missed a step despite being 52. The WWE Hall of Famer took on Jack Perry but unfortunately lost after a hard fought battle.

While there was huge pop from the crowd the week before when he came out to confront Perry, Rob Van Dam did not expect the reaction he would be getting and was pleasantly surprised at the way things turned out for the former WWE Champion.

Rob Van Dam was speaking on his One Of A Kind podcast when he shed more light on his AEW debut and said that he loved what he saw out there.

“I didn’t expect anyone to have RVD signs and stuff like that and to be so in unison, happy to have RVD there, and so it was really cool. It was cool to go out there."

RVD also revealed he was taken aback by the fan reaction when he went on top of the turnbuckle.

“When I put him on the guardrail and I went up and I got to do my thing and just to hear everybody pop, it’s like, what? I was like, Oh, you guys ready to do this? I mean, that’s a real moment. I love that," said Van Dam. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Despite his age, Rob Van Dam had a great match with an up and coming wrestler. It was a win/win for both parties.

Rob Van Dam heaps praise on Jack Perry

Ever since Jack Perry turned heel, he has been getting rave reviews for how he has developed his character and his newest rival also had the same thing to say.

In the same podcast, Rob Van Dam praised Perry for making him feel comfortable in the ring and also said that he saw him train in the same school where his wife, Katie Forbes trained.

“I thought he’s really good. I saw him when he was training. Katie [Forbes] would train at this wrestling school in LA called Santino Brothers. So obviously, he’s come a long way since then, but yeah, dude, he’s comfortable out there and smooth."

After his match with RVD, Jack Perry would have surely learnt a thing or two from the WWE veteran and will hopefully better his technique in the ring.

What do you think of RVD’s comments about Jack Perry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here