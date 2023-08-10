AEW star breaks silence after defeating Rob Van Dam on Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Rob Van Dam made his in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion but was unable to come away with the win. His opponent on the night has since shared a statement via Twitter.

Jack Perry had his first defense of his FTW Championship this Wednesday when he scored a pinfall victory over RVD. Seeing as though the ECW legend was not expected to stay with the company for too long, this result comes as no surprise.

But what did surprise fans was the former WWE Champion's incredible performance. Despite being 52 years old, Van Dam worked like a man in his 20s and lived up to his promise of putting his doubters to shame.

Acknowledging this, Perry heaped praise on RVD, but could not help but take the opportunity to boost his own ego as well:

"To all the losers on here who like to talk sh*t without ever having done anything in their lives, @TherealRVD is STILL a world class, freak athlete, one of a kind, amazing professional wrestler. AND, beating him cements my legacy as the greatest FTW Champion to ever live. 😏," Perry tweeted.

The plans for both Perry and RVD in AEW are unclear at present. Nonetheless, their recent match will live long in the memories of fans lucky enough to have witnessed it.

Taz refuses to come out of retirement to face Jack Perry in AEW

Much of the story surrounding Jack Perry and the FTW Championship has stemmed from the 26-year-old betraying his long-time ally, HOOK, at Forbidden Door II and subsequently berating the legacy of ECW.

All the while, Taz, HOOK's real-life father and an ECW legend, has become increasingly frustrated with Perry's antics. This has led many people to speculate that The Human Suplex Machine could be on the brink of lacing up his boots for one last match.

However, the AEW commentator has since shut down these rumors. Taz stated that he is happily retired and not even a big-time match at All In could convince him to step between the ropes again.

