Rob Van Dam has a bold message ahead of his AEW match

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Rob Van Dam is set to make his in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion. Accordingly, the WWE Hall of Famer has sent out a strong message ahead of his upcoming bout.

RVD will challenge Jack Perry for the FTW Championship this Wednesday. This came about after the 26-year-old made disparaging remarks about ECW, the defunct promotion Van Dam initially made his name in.

With millions of eyes glued to this match, many question whether The Whole F'n Show still has what it takes to go in the ring. RVD sent out a bold response via his 1 Of A Kind podcast:

"There’s going to be a lot of doubters put to shame next week. Let me just put it that way." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

With a chip on his shoulder, it looks as though the former WWE Champion is aiming to put the wrestling world on notice when he laces up his boots for the first time in AEW.

RVD responds to criticism ahead of his AEW in-ring debut

Rob Van Dam is privy to the groundswell of criticism he is receiving ahead of his AEW match this week.

While not insulted by the condemnatory sentiments targetted his way, the ECW legend has stated that they are irrelevant as he doesn't feel "old" or "fragile":

"One dude said, "He’s too old and fragile for beating his body up.' Like, I don’t identify with old. I don’t because I don’t feel old and but I understand that at 52, the younger people would look at that as ‘old.’ I get that. So it is what it is … I’m not insulted, but I don’t identify with it because I feel great."

If nothing else, Van Dam's latest comments have raised the anticipation for his next bout. It will be interesting to see what tricks the creative veteran can pull out of his bag for his match with Jack Perry.

