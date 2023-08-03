WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has been called a lot of things in his career. 'The Whole F'N Show,' 'Mr. Monday Night' and 'Mr. Thursday Night' among other things, but there is a special reason why AEW president Tony Khan can now call him 'Mr. Wednesday Night.'

Over the past few weeks, FTW Champion Jack Perry has verbally ran down the title he currently holds as something that meant nothing, and was part of a company that meant nothing. This prompted Jerry Lynn to stand up for the legacy of ECW, accepting Jack's challenge to have a face-to-face showdown on the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite.

However, Jerry had a trick up his sleeve, and got in contact with his old friend and greatest rival, Rob Van Dam, who even came out to his original ECW entrance music, the legendary Pantera track 'Walk.'

It's well known that Tony Khan was a huge fan of Extreme Championship Wrestling growing up, even attending some of the company's shows in the famous 'ECW Arena.' But according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, RVD was also one of Khan's favorite wrestlers growing up.

"[Jack Perry vs. RVD] is a very interesting match. Rob hasn’t been around a lot, and when he was in IMPACT he didn’t look that great. You know Rob, what is he 52-years old now? 52,53? But he didn’t look that great in IMPACT and this is a lot higher standard company. There’s the nostalgia thing and it’s only one night and he was one of Tony Khan’s favorites [growing up] and look, it’s a one-time nostalgia thing and I don’t know if Rob’s going to be a ratings difference maker, but one shot, it’s cool."

RVD will make his in-ring debut for AEW next week on Dynamite

Who would have thought at the start of the year that RVD would be wrestling a match on AEW TV? Certainly not Jack Perry, who has found himself in the inevitable position of having to face the WWE Hall of Famer one-on-one.

Jack Perry will defend his FTW Championship against Rob Van Dam on the August 9th edition of AEW Dynamite in an 'FTW Rules' match, meaning that there will be no disqualifications and no count-outs either.

RVD was known back in his ECW days as someone who knew a thing or two about using a steel chair, with moves like the Van-Daminator and the Van-Terminator still being seen as some of the deadliest moves ever invented. Will Perry taste steel next week? Only time will tell.

Do you think RVD will become the FTW Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

