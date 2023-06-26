Heartbreaking heel turn at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II; Popular tag team breaks up

AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry has finally turned heel. Jack Perry turned on his friend and tag team partner, Hook, in a surprising turn of events.

Forbidden Door II saw Jungle Boy take on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada. In what was a hard-hitting contest, Perry lost the bout but by fine margins. It seemed that the beloved babyface would take solace in the fact that he had his friend Hook by his side, but that was not the case.

Following the bout, on the way up the ramp going backstage, Jungle Boy seemed to be kneeling as if in pain. The FTW Champion helped him up and raised his arm to the fans, but he suddenly turned to hit Hook with a clothesline. Jungle Boy then walked a little down the ramp and began to mock the fans, cementing his heel turn.

Jungle Hook was a popular tag team among fans, comprising two youngsters who have bright futures in the company. However, given how much Jungle Boy has had to deal with in the past with the betrayal of Christian Cage, his mentor, and Luchasaurus, his tag team title-winning partner, the loss at the hands of Sanada may have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

It's safe to say that this isn't over, and Hook will seek redemption on Jungle Boy. This may also lead the two to face each other in the near future. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in AEW.

How do you feel about Jungle Boy's heel turn at AEW Forbidden Door? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

