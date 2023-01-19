"He wants so bad to come back to AEW" - Tony Khan excited by former WWE Superstar's return

Tony Khan has created numerous memorable moments in AEW by having wrestlers make their debuts or return at the right time. He recently expressed his delight at having Adam Cole back.

The Panama City Playboy was out for a long time due to a concussion. He returned on January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite and spoke about his medical status. Cole announced that he was back and was going to be a problem for everyone in the locker room.

In an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan called Adam Cole's return a dream come true and stated that he could not wait for fans to learn more about the former NXT Champion's journey toward recovery.

"Well, I don't think he [Adam Cole] ever [ruled out returning to the ring]. Certainly, it was a very challenging recovery, and they were points where, I'm sure, he had to question if he was going to make it back or what he was putting himself through because, like he said, he didn't leave the house to do anything but brain therapy," said Khan. "He wanted it so bad. He wants so bad to come back to AEW, to get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans. [...] That's his dream."

Tony Khan continued:

"For us, it's a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster. It's very exciting that he's getting closer and closer to making a comeback. It's a really inspirational story, and people don't even know the half of it yet. I'm excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through." [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see who Adam Cole will feud with in the coming weeks. However, after his return, an AEW star recently teased a match against Cole.

Adam Cole's last AEW match came at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

Adam Cole has featured prominently in All Elite Wrestling since signing for the company. The former WWE star challenged Hangman Adam Page for the world title on multiple occasions, including the main event of the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view. He also won the Owen Hart Tournament.

His last match before injury came at the Forbidden Door in June 2022. He, along with Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Adam Page, challenged Jay White in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The champion retained the title, and Adam Cole took time off to deal with his injuries.

