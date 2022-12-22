"He wants to be in WWE so bad" - Wrestling fans are convinced 3-time United States Champion will join forces with Triple H due to lackluster AEW run

Fans have been backing another former WWE star to make their return under Triple H's regime, current AEW star Miro.

Miro spent his years in WWE as the Bulgarian Brute Rusev, where he was flanked by real-life wife Lana. The pair became immensely popular in their heel roles and Rusev was rewarded with a significant US title reign. He held the belt two more times in what was largely described as an underwhelming run before his release in 2020.

He joined AEW in 2020 and further had a 140-day TNT title reign throughout 2021. But has only competed five times since losing the title, only four of which have been this year.

In response to words spoken by Lana, in which she said "everyone returns to WWE", a number of fans offered their thoughts on the matter. Some, like the user below, opined that he wants to return to the company.

A resounding number of fans wanted that to be the case, too, perhaps due to what can be perceived as misuse throughout 2022. You can check out some of the tweets below.

Neo Breezy @chupamychurro @Fightful Obviously Miro has his mind set to go back to the Feds. He cant come up with a good gimmick himself to save him. TK is not stupid so it makes sense why hes off TV because Miro isnt All In. Some people just like goin back to prison. CJ talkin smack is not a good look wit his boss @Fightful Obviously Miro has his mind set to go back to the Feds. He cant come up with a good gimmick himself to save him. TK is not stupid so it makes sense why hes off TV because Miro isnt All In. Some people just like goin back to prison. CJ talkin smack is not a good look wit his boss

Giulliano Portanova @GPort_619 @Fightful Say what you will about his run in WWE but at least he wasn't kept off TV for no reason like he is now. Under H I think going back would absolutely be best for him. @Fightful Say what you will about his run in WWE but at least he wasn't kept off TV for no reason like he is now. Under H I think going back would absolutely be best for him.

Derek @DM_Hess @Fightful Might as well.. Paul is bringing everyone and their mother back anyway.. @Fightful Might as well.. Paul is bringing everyone and their mother back anyway..

matt hennessy @matthennessy3 @Fightful She ain’t wrong everyone does come back to E. I think we will see Rusev back someday @Fightful She ain’t wrong everyone does come back to E. I think we will see Rusev back someday

Miro did not wrestle for the company in 2022 until June. After which he challenged for the All-Atlantic title at Forbidden Door and last appeared at All Out in September.

What did Lana say about the AEW star potentially coming back to WWE?

Despite there being some demand for it to be the case, Lana has not joined Miro since her own WWE release in 2021. In fact, she is yet to return to wrestling altogether.

Her words about her husband potentially heading back to WWE came recently as she discussed a potential return to his former 'Rusev Day' character.

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. You know, Rusev will, whenever he shows back in and whatever freakin' name or gimmick or character at some point in WWE, it's going to be iconic... Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point." (From 9:07 to 9:45)

Rusev was immensely over as a babyface with the Rusev Day gimmick. He was rewarded for his popularity with his third US title reign in 2018.

