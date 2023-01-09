"He works harder" – WWE veteran says Kenny Omega treats NJPW deal more seriously than AEW 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently praised Kenny Omega's work in New Japan Pro Wrestling after his Wrestle Kingdom 17 match.

At the show, Kenny Omega defeated arch-rival Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that Kenny Omega treats his work in NJPW a lot more seriously compared to AEW.

"I can understand in this environment, in this presentation, why you would like Kenny. Because he does treat this more seriously over there, you can tell this is his fantasy. I know this is the big show with the Dome but still, anything I see from him over there, he works harder."

Cornette continued:

"I mean, you can't make that goofy face of his serious throughout the whole match, he's gonna make some goofy faces and he's gonna do some stupid little things. But he works harder, he treats it more seriously, he does the acrobatics, but they've got a little more snap to them and that's the thing, his acrobatics are flawless," said Jim Cornette. [9:00-9:48]

Jim Cornette recently criticized Kenny Omega and The Elite's match with Death Triangle

Jim Cornette was critical of match six in the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, he expressed his frustration towards the match and explained why he wasn't a fan of it. Cornette said:

"Again, backstage fights used to lead to huge money when it’s done as an angle between main event guys, when you never saw anything like it in that program for years before or years afterwards. This is overdone, hokey, phony, bulls**t and they don’t even try to put any creativity in it. The creativity of these things is making it look legitimate."

The Elite will face Death Triangle this week on Dynamite to determine the AEW World Trios Champions. Kenny Omega could end up being a double champion.

