"This is overdone, hokey, phony, bulls**t" - WWE veteran savagely roasts Kenny Omega's recent AEW match 

Kenny Omega is considered a main attraction in AEW by many fans online, but WWE veteran Jim Cornette has never been impressed by him. In his recent podcast, the veteran slammed The Elite as they took on Death Triangle in Match Six of their Best of Seven Series.

While fans were initially largely behind Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after the Brawl Out Incident, they have slowly turned against the trio. Most notably, their Best of Seven Series announcement was met with harsh criticism online.

During the recent Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the WWE veteran expressed his exhaustion with the nature of the bouts in the series so far:

"Again, backstage fights used to lead to huge money when it’s done as an angle between main event guys, when you never saw anything like it in that program for years before or years afterwards. This is overdone, hokey, phony, bulls**t and they don’t even try to put any creativity in it. The creativity of these things is making it look legitimate." (00:54 onward).

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The Elite vs Death Triangle: Match #6 Falls Count Anywhere HIGHLIGHT REEL. Enjoy.



Watching this level of pro wrestling on free television on a weekly basis. We are truly living in a glorious era. The Elite vs Death Triangle: Match #6 Falls Count Anywhere HIGHLIGHT REEL. Enjoy.Watching this level of pro wrestling on free television on a weekly basis. We are truly living in a glorious era. https://t.co/xaW1cvHZ3r

Tony Khan reportedly wants to lock The Young Bucks into a long-term contract, but at this stage has not managed to come to an agreement with the brothers. Could the EVPs shockingly follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps or will they remain at Kenny Omega's side?

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before the show tonight.

Jim Cornette continued his assault on Kenny Omega and claimed that the entire AEW in devoid of creativity

At this stage, it's reportedly not a done deal on who will walk away with the AEW Trios Championships. Despite this, online fans of the series seem to be mainly under the impression that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will reclaim their belts.

Ayo's Wrestling Clips @ayowrestleclips This match was epic but I loved this sequence especially



Death Triangle vs The Elite

@ AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 12.28.2022 This match was epic but I loved this sequence especiallyDeath Triangle vs The [email protected] AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 12.28.2022 https://t.co/wBquymaKOk

Despite the warm reception by social media, Jim Cornette has had nothing positive to say about the series. During the same podcast episode, the veteran slammed the teams involved and claimed they lacked creativity:

"And there’s none of that [creativity] from these six nitwits because there’s none of that in this company because there’s none of that in this wrestling. They just run each other into walls and s**t that’s sitting there. What a f**king mess." (02:31 onward).

It remains to be seen if the Young Bucks will extend their AEW contract or not, but could the issues with their deal be holding up the final decision on the winner of the Best of Seven Series?

If you use the quotes above, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes