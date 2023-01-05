Tony Khan reportedly wants to "lock" AEW originals into long-term deal amidst rumors of contract expiry this year

AEW has been around since 2019 and initially kicked off its first year with quite a stacked roster. Since then, a few originals have left the promotion, and Tony Khan is reportedly planning to lock The Young Bucks into a hefty contract.

While The Young Bucks are two-time All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions, the duo is also known to be Executive Vice-Presidents. Because of this, the Jackson brothers have seemingly had more pull backstage, but this might just be subject to change.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared inside information pertaining to the current situation with Nick and Matt Jackson's contracts.

“The contract is up at the end of the year and AEW does want to lock them (Young Bucks) in. AEW contacted them and wants to start the negotiations, but there have been no negotiations as of today and they’re certainly not close to a deal,” Meltzer said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “The contract is up at the end of the year and AEW does want to lock them (Young Bucks) in.



AEW contacted them and wants to start the negotiations, but there have been no negotiations as of today and they’re certainly not close to a deal.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “The contract is up at the end of the year and AEW does want to lock them (Young Bucks) in. AEW contacted them and wants to start the negotiations, but there have been no negotiations as of today and they’re certainly not close to a deal.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/dfX168owyC

Fightful notably reported on the negotiations between the Young Bucks and All Elite Wrestling earlier, but at the time there were seemingly far fewer details than Dave Meltzer has since unearthed.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Tony Schiavone recently shut down rumors about his AEW retirement being imminent

While Tony Khan has been scrambling to get a deal together with The Young Bucks, rumors were being reported that his right-hand man Tony Schiavone is planning to retire from his role in the promotion very soon.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney The first Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone AEW paid ad aired on IMPACT a year ago today - including the famous Schiavone spent one night in TNA and quit the business for 18 years line. The first Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone AEW paid ad aired on IMPACT a year ago today - including the famous Schiavone spent one night in TNA and quit the business for 18 years line. https://t.co/N85tbpUMz0

During a recent episode of What Happened When podcast, Schiavone addressed the rumors and claimed he was happy in All Elite Wrestling.

“Apparently, one day I was tired, and I said, ‘Man, I’m just tired. Maybe I’ll just do a podcast with you and do video games for the rest of my life. But I have no plans to step away from announcing. Listen, I’m the luckiest guy in the world. So why would I leave?” (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Despite this, the veteran is 65 years old, so retirement is realistically far closer than it would have been 20 years ago. Regardless, Tony Schiavone will be able to support Khan as he tries to secure The Young Bucks.

Poll : 0 votes